Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 101,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

