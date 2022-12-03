Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. 20,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,928. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

