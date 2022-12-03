Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

