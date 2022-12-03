Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.