Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $938,627,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

