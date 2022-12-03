Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:CM opened at C$59.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$55.35 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

