Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBWBF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

