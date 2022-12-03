Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 6.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. 410,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,863,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

