Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 6.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. 410,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,863,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
