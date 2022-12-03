Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance
CCPPF remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
