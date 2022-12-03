Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Progyny were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Progyny Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of PGNY opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.15.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
