Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in New York Times were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 3,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in New York Times by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Trading Down 1.7 %

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

