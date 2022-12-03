Captrust Financial Advisors Has $594.79 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,637,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $594,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $408.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.37.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

