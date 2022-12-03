Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 2,896,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.86. 17,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,100. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.