Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 2,896,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.86. 17,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,100. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.
Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
