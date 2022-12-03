Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,451 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

