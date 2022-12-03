Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in November

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 758,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $234.12. 273,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.04.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

