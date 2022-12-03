Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $236.13 on Friday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

