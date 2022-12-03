Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

Shares of Ceapro stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 27.79%.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

