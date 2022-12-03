Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.52 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $87.52 million and $4.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.02 or 0.06263720 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00503798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.73 or 0.30643392 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

