Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($16.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Cerillion Stock Performance

Shares of CER opened at GBX 1,175 ($14.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,007.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3,671.88. Cerillion has a 52 week low of GBX 580 ($6.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,300 ($15.55).

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

