Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Certara by 40.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

