CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 633,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CEVA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CEVA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 45,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CEVA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 173,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,608. CEVA has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $626.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

