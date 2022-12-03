CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFIVW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 99,114 shares during the period.

