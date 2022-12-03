Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $202.35 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.91% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $202,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

