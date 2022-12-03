Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $373.42 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,845 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up approximately 2.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.91% of Pure Storage worth $373,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after buying an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 71.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.61 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 740.44, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

