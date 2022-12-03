Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,301 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,301 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $183,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $174.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.84.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

