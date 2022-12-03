Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.06% of STERIS worth $219,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in STERIS by 14.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $191.91 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,744.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.