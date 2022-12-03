ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 39,910,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 19,613,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.57. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

