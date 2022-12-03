Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 541,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

