Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) were down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.58 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.58 ($0.19). Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 114,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.19).

Checkit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £16.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Frederick Wilson bought 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £7,989.80 ($9,558.32).

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

