Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

