Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Chemung Financial worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.05. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

