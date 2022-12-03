Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

CHMG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.05.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.