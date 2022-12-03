Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Billion

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $256.57 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,059.06 or 0.06240178 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00503772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.30641807 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,084 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.