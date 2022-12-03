Citigroup Begins Coverage on Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUFGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Larsen & Toubro stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Larsen & Toubro has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and metallurgical and material handling systems.

