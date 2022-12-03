ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

