ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
