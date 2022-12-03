Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMM opened at $126.99 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.