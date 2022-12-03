Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,332 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.73. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.