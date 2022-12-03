Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 8,529 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

