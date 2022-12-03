Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

