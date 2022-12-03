Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 81.6% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,568,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $374.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

