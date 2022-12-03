Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 3,949 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

