Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $131.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

