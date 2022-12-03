CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) is ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1,702.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655,484 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of CMS Energy worth $46,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 56.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

