Cobak Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $773,911.45 (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $37.89 million and approximately $773,911.45 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.70 or 0.06226693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00503827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.71 or 0.30645176 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobak Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.