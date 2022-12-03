CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $52.69 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00061807 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $52.69 million and $138,575.47 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

