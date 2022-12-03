Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 274,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Comera Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,686. Comera Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54.
In related news, major shareholder Charles Cherington acquired 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $33,473.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 604,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,219.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comera Life Sciences news, insider Jeffrey S. Hackman purchased 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $98,056.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,056. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles Cherington purchased 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $33,473.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 604,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,219.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $356,979.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
