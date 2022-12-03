Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

