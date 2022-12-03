CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CommScope Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,456,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CommScope

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

