Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Up 0.3%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $51.94. 4,402,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,657,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

