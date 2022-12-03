Comparing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and Deswell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $990,000.00 1.27 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.60 $8.23 million N/A N/A

Deswell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Deswell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and Deswell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Rebel currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Summary

Deswell Industries beats American Rebel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components. The Electronic Products Assembling segment produces equipment used in sports stadiums, concert halls, recording studios, and radio and television stations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Macao, China.

