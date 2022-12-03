Compound (COMP) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Compound has a total market cap of $274.13 million and $13.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $37.72 or 0.00222435 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00126929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00047486 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060395 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.91916013 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $15,163,700.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

